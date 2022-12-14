HAPPENING TODAY: South Beltway to officially open to traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wait is finally over for Lincoln drivers, after years of planning and construction, the South Beltway will open to the traveling public.

If you’re driving through the beltway, the final completion date will be Fall 2024. However, Nebraska Department of Transportation representatives said the project must reach “substantial” completion by May 2023. NDOT is five months ahead of schedule. Substantial completion is considered to be met when Highway 2 is open for drivers.

Highway 2 is 11 miles long, designed to reduce congestion on what is now Nebraska Parkway through Lincoln. The stretch between South 120 Street and Highway 77 was officially been renamed from Highway 2 to Nebraska Parkway in November 2022.

“They can access the beltway to get to Highway 77 rather than coming all the way through town,” Nebraska Department of Transportation District One Engineer, Curt Meuting said. “People coming into Lincoln also have this beltway to use, they can access the beltway, get off at different locations rather than just one location.”

The south beltway project cost $352 million, with construction beginning February 2020. Meuting said the project stretches 14 miles between paving the newly added Highway 2 and restructuring Highway 77. The project also includes 21 bridges and 44 box culverts.

“The amount of work and coordination that went into this took a tremendous amount of planning,” Meuting said. “Throughout all of construction it’s taken a lot and everybody involved put in a lot of work to get this thing done.”

Governor Pete Ricketts, mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and others will hold an event to celebrate the opening of the beltway before Highway 2 is traveled on.

