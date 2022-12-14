I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over 24 hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.

Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
Highway 83 south of North Platte.
Highway 83 south of North Platte.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
I-80 near Roscoe, NE
I-80 near Roscoe, NE (Nebraska Department of Transportation)
I-80 near Brady, NE.
I-80 near Brady, NE.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
18-year-old Lucas E. Smith and 19-year-old Caleb A Baumgartner engaged in a fight with...
Three arrested after fight at west Lincoln Taco Bell
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
blizzard conditions
Blizzard conditions in Kimball, Nebraska
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln