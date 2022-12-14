I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over 24 hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.
