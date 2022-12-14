Lincoln-Lancaster County Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases decreased over the last week – from 458 to 366 for the week ending December 10.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 54 last week to 50 today.

Wastewater surveillance showed an increase in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported last week: Two women in their 70s who were vaccinated, but not up to date*. One was hospitalized. A man in his 60s who was vaccinated, but not up to date and who was not hospitalized. The total was 465 as of December 10.

*Vaccinated individuals who are considered up to date have completed the COVID-19 primary series and received the most recent booster doses recommended for you by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Even though some of the indicators decreased over the last week, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to cause illness in our community and hospitalizations. I strongly recommend getting an updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine along with other preventive actions to stay healthy over the holidays and help preserve hospital capacity,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director.

In addition to vaccination, LLCHD recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Take an at-home COVID-19 test if attending a gathering or event, or if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Avoid contact with others who are sick.

Wash hands often.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wear a mask if you have cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms.

Clean and disinfect surfaces.

The Health Department encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Vaccinations: The majority of recent COVID-19 cases have been in people who were not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization and saves lives.

COVID-19 vaccine and updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 6 months and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated boosters for children under age 5 on December 9. LLCHD will provide details on offering updated boosters to this age group when it receives final guidance from the CDC.

The Health Department reminds residents that benefits of the bivalent booster include protection against variants circulating in the community that weren’t included in the previous vaccines, and restoration of the body’s immunity against COVID-19. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s still important to get the new one now.

Upcoming clinics (schedules subject to change): Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccine for children under age 5*:

Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. throughout December, LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for children ages 5 to 11*:

Wednesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose and primary series clinics for ages 5 and older*:

Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

*No clinics on December 23 and 26.

Local pharmacies also offer updated boosters by appointment to those eligible. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 236,646

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 221,316

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.4%

Booster doses: 138,618

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccination clinics. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

COVID-19 testing:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours.

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. Those requiring assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

For more information on testing or other COVID-19-related topics, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

