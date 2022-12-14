Lincoln Southwest wrestling hosts take down for the troops event

LSW Takedown for the Troops
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest wrestling team hosted their annual “Take down for the troops event” Tuesday night. The event started nine years ago organized by Southwests head wrestling coach, Aaron Finley.

Through the take down for the troops event, the wrestling team raises money to give back to Disables American Veterans. This year’s event reached $1,700 through donations and sponsorships.

During the dual, Southwest defeated Lincoln Northeast 74-6.

