Lincoln Southwest wrestling hosts take down for the troops event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest wrestling team hosted their annual “Take down for the troops event” Tuesday night. The event started nine years ago organized by Southwests head wrestling coach, Aaron Finley.

Through the take down for the troops event, the wrestling team raises money to give back to Disables American Veterans. This year’s event reached $1,700 through donations and sponsorships.

During the dual, Southwest defeated Lincoln Northeast 74-6.

