LPD: Four hospitalized after crash inside parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a crash inside a downtown parking garage that sent four people to a Lincoln hospital.

It happened inside the Academy parking garage at the southeast corner of 18th and P Streets just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW a vehicle entered the garage off of the 18th Street side, drove up the ramp to the second floor and crashed into a wall head-on. The driver and three others, who were all inside the vehicle, were transported by Lincoln Fire & Rescue to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still working to determine the cause of the crash.

