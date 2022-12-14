NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday

The 2022 Division 1 Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 2022 Division 1 Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.(NCAA)
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Out of 64 teams, four remain in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday in the Final Four.

Texas will face San Diego on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Louisville faces Pittsburgh at approximately 8:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The two winners will play at the CHI Health Center on Saturday night at 8 p.m. for the National Championship.

Thursday’s games will both be televised on ESPN, and Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 10/11 Sports Team is covering the remainder of the tournament and will have updates as they happen.

