Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services uses money from opioid settlement to strengthen treatment programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The opioid crisis is a problem that stretches across the country, paying no mind to state lines. According to the CDC, they were 30 prescription opioid overdose deaths in Nebraska last year.

In the fight against America’s opioid addiction crisis, CVS and Walgreens will be paying a large amount of money with Nebraska set to receive a little more than $41 million. With the lawsuit settled comes questions about how Nebraska, and more than a dozen other states, will use that money.

Walgreens and CVS, accused of overprescribing prescription drugs, shelled out a combined $10.7 billion in that settlement. Money that must be used to curb addiction and fund treatment programs.

“It’s comparable to reparations where the damage has really been done and will continue to be felt in our in our community for years from the opioids that were pushed on to people in levels that they really didn’t need,” said Dr. Ryan Carruthers, chief clinical officer at Centerpointe.

Dr. Carruthers said while the opioid epidemic hasn’t affected Nebraska as much as other states, it’s on the rise. He said in order to get ahead of the dangerous trend, organizations need that funding to operate.

“With the opioid epidemic over the last, you know, five, seven years, opioid use amongst the individuals that we’re working with, is on the rise,” Dr. Carruthers said.

In Nebraska, the fate of some $41 million from the settlement is in the hands of the Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health Division, and the Opioid Settlement Remediation Advisory Committee. 10/11 NOW reached out to the DHHS Behavioral Health Division about how and when they expect to distribute the settlement funds.

“The allocation of funds will be determined by the settlement agreement and the Opioid Settlement Remediation Advisory Committee,” the DHHS spokesperson said. “DHHS is currently waiting for information as to when the funds will be available to the State. Once this is received, the Advisory Committee will provide DHHS guidance on the disbursement of the funding.”

To compare, CDC Data shows there were 83 fentanyl overdose deaths in Nebraska in 2021. As part of the settlement, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart have been ordered to monitor and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

