Stars to host “Teddy Bear Toss” event on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Stars head coach admits he’ll have some anxiety during Friday’s game against Tri-City. The Stars are hosting a “Teddy Bear Toss” event, where fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice after Lincoln’s first goal.

“As a coach, I want it over soon,” Russo said. “I want the first puck in the net and teddy bears flying so that its not something I have to worry about.”

Russo recalls the Stars’ teddy bear toss event in 2021 and the excitement inside the Ice Box. “You could feel the energy,” Russo said. “Fans were on the edge of their seat.”

Stars forward Mason Marcellus says that was one of his favorite memories from last season.

”Its not often you’re in a game and you pause to go clean up thousands of teddy bears,” Marcellus said. “There are guys taking pictures on the ice. Its a super happy moment.”

The Stars donate the stuffed animals to the Community Action program in Lincoln for underprivileged youth. Marcellus says players visited with the youngsters after receiving their teddy bears last year, which had an impact on the 2022 team captain.

“We were talking about it for weeks,” Marcellus said. “It was so cool.”

Lincoln hosts Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at the Ice Box. Tickets are still available and the Stars are offering a unique ticket package which includes four tickets, four teddy bears, and a Christmas skate voucher.

