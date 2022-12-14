Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash inside a downtown parking garage that sent three people to the hospital.

According to LPD, it happened inside the Academy parking garage at the southeast corner of 18th and P Streets just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

LPD said a 2018 Dodge Challenger entered the garage off of the 18th Street side, drove up the ramp to the second floor and crashed into a wall head-on.

Police said the driver is a 19-year-old man from Grand Island. He’s facing DUI charges, careless driving and minor in possession charges.

The two other passengers in the car were 19-year-old women.

All three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to LPD.

