Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license
LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado causes damage near New Orleans
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
LIVE: US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal...
Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges