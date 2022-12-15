Cold and blustery Thursday

Cloudy, windy and cold
By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds, flurries and wind will continue on Thursday for much of the state. Best chance of accumulating snow will be in northern Nebraska. Flurries or light snow showers possible in southern Nebraska. Cold and blustery conditions continue Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer with less wind and a bit more sunshine.

Blizzard warning and winter storm warning has been extended until Noon on Friday. The winter weather advisory will expire at 6 PM Thursday.

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning. Windy and cold Thursday afternoon with highs around 30 degrees. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold Thursday night. Lows in the upper teens with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold on Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s with the northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny and still cold and a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Less wind and a bit warmer on Sunday. Cold temperatures expected for much of next week with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

