Enrollment for Standing Bear High School now open

(Lincoln Public Schools)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students interested in attending Lincoln’s newest high school can now submit the form to do so.

Lincoln Public Schools said Standing Bear High School is now accepting High School Choice Forms for any students currently in grades 8-11 who are interested in attending.

LPD said it allows every high school student the opportunity to choose which high school they want to attend as they enter their freshman year.

Since Standing Bear is set to open next fall, every student entering grades 9-12 in the Fall of 2023 will have an opportunity to attend the new high school.

The high school will also be home to Nebraska Business Focus Program for students in grades 11 and 12.

“If a student wants to attend Standing Bear High School, they will need to fill out the High School Choice Form as soon as possible and return it to their school counselor. Students who submit the form after January 31, 2023, may be denied a transfer. Turning in the form early allows administrators to start planning for classes and staffing,” LPS said in a release.

There will be a learning session held by LPS Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at Moore Middle School for those interested in learning more about the high school.

Varsity offerings in athletics and activities will be determined after staff have gathered information on student interest and enrollment.

“It is important that high school students indicate their interest in Standing Bear High School prior to the January 31 deadline to help make this determination sooner,” the release states.

More information about all of the LPS high school information nights, along with the High School Choice Form can be found on the website: https://home.lps.org/prepare

