Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach.

Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.

For Busboom Kelly, the trip to Omaha is a homecoming. She is a native Nebraskan, who grew up south of Lincoln. The Freeman High School graduate went on to play for the Huskers where she was a captain in 2006. Busboom Kelly later won an NCAA title as an assistant coach at Nebraska.

She says Omaha hosting the final four added pressure for her the season.

However, now that the Cardinals are in Busboom Kelly’s home state, she is expecting fans to be pulling for her team.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.