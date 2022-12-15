Friday Forecast: Another cold & windy day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold and windy conditions stick around for the end of the work week. Temperatures “warm up” for the weekend but will still remain several degrees below average for this time of year.

Gear up for another cold and windy day on Friday. High temperatures will only reach the 20s for the majority of us, but a few northern counties will stick in the upper teens. However, with the wind, sustained between 20 to 30 mph and gusting to 40 mph, it will feel more like the single digits to teens for majority of the day. Cloudy skies will dominate the first half of the day and then cloud cover will slowly decrease through the afternoon and evening. A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out as the back end of the low pressure system exits the region.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight, partly to mostly clear skies will take over the region and cause temperatures to fall into the single digits to mid-teens. Those cold temperatures will also be accompanied by breezy conditions... sustained winds between 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will see more sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday. Skies will start off partly cloudy but eventually will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon/evening. High temperatures will be warmer than Friday but still below average for this time of year.... in the 20s for northern Nebraska and in the 30s for southern Nebraska. In addition, it wouldn’t be as windy as Friday either... winds sustained between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25. Nonetheless, the breeze will stick knock temperatures down a couple degrees.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies for the overnight means frigid low temperatures. Gear up for a cold night with subzero to the low teens for temperatures.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A slightly warmer and more sunny day is in store for Sunday. However, things take a cold turn on Monday when a cold front moves through the area and brings a small chance for snow too. The cold gets even colder for the remainder of the 7 day forecast with a few chances for snow on Wednesday & Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

