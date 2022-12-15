Lincoln Police warning online shoppers to take precautions against porch pirates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning online shoppers to take precautions as investigators see a rise in package thefts.
According to LPD, from Dec. 1-7, the police department received nine reports of package thefts and a total loss of $3,297.30.
Investigators said this is a 200 percent increase in reports when compared to the same time period in 2021.
During the second week of December 2022, the 8th through the 14th, LPD said they responded to 12 reports of package thefts with a total loss of $925. According to LPD, during this same time period in 2021 there were six reports with a total loss of $1,413.56.
Have you been a victim of this crime? Upload your doorbell video here.
LPD recommends using different options offered by delivery services to keep packages safe.
Package Theft Prevention
- Pay for a package receiving service
- Check off “signature required” when you are buying something online
- Install a home security system
- Have USPS packages held at your local post office
- Have your package delivered to your work
- Take advantage of the “ship to store” option
- Ask that packages be left out of plain view
