November 2022 highest total for auto thefts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say they’re seeing an increase in auto thefts.

According to LPD, the department experienced the highest monthly total for auto thefts with 109 reported during November.

More: Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle

LPD said investigators are projecting to see a total of 861 auto thefts in 2022 which would be an all-time high.

Investigators said of the stolen cars in 2022, 68.6 percent were unlocked, 53.9 percent had the keys left inside and 20.7 percent were left running.

LPD data shows where cars were reported stolen in 2022. (Lincoln Police Department)

LPD said 31.5 percent occurred on the street, 20 percent occurred at a multi-unit apartment, and 19 percent occurred at single-family residences.

According to police data, 31 percent of auto thefts in 2022 occurred from 10th to 30th St – South St to Vine St.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a motor vehicle was stolen every 39 seconds in the United States in 2020.

Vehicle Theft Prevention

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park

Park in well-lit areas if possible

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.