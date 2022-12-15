“The need for blood is constant”; Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for blood donors during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout the past year, the state of Nebraska has been in and out of blood emergencies, the most recent one the end of October into early November.

A blood emergency is declared when there is only a 2-3 day supply. In order for NCBB to meet that supply, they need 1000 donors a week.

As the holiday season picks up, the need for blood does as well. While many Nebraskans travel and take time off, donations usually stagnate across the state. At this point in time, there is less than a three-day supply of both platelets and O-negative blood.

“Pre-pandemic when there was a national surplus if a region needed more blood than other areas of the country would be able to step in and help, but that’s not the case right now,” Kari Lundeen with Nebraska Community Blood Bank said. “More important than any other time local donors are needed and that’s across the country. Wherever you’re at, we want you to sign up and donate blood.”

Nebraska has issued four blood emergencies in 2022. This is due in part because of a decrease in donations coming from first-time donors, such as high schoolers. That demographic of donors was down 47 percent in October, according to NCBB.

If you are looking to donate blood this season, you can schedule an appointment on the Nebraska Community Blood Bank website. 10/11 Cares will also partner with NCBB, with the bi-annual Broadcasters Unite For Life Blood Drive in January 2023.

