Rock museum rolling along in Seward

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Bartels Rock Museum at Concordia University is home to more than 75 displays of minerals, agate, fossils and rocks.

We caught up with museum curator Marv Plamann to talk about it. “The Bartels were husband and wife, and they lived on a farm near Clarinda, Iowa,” Plamann said. “Through the years, Walter Bartels became interested in rocks, and not just from Iowa. He started buying up rocks at gem and mineral shows. He arranged them for displays. This display was not necessarily for Concordia, but he became acquainted with the school, and we are fortunate to have this now in the basement of Link Library. We started working with Walter in 1980, and by 1983, this museum was underway.”

As you might imagine, you’ll find many different specimens at the museum. “There are items from around the world,” Plamann said. “There are about 20 cabinet displays of Brazilian Agate. We also have agate from Nebraska here. We have mammoth teeth that were discovered near Fremont, Nebraska. We have a bison skull from a northeast Nebraska farm. From Missouri, we have shark teeth on a deer skin. In addition, our museum features a beautiful display of Amethyst.”

“People come from many places to see this,” Plamann said. “Of course, we do have students here from different parts of the country. The public is invited to the museum. They don’t have to be mothers, fathers, and grandparents of students here at Concordia University. They are welcome and the museum is free.”

If you would like to get the hours for the museum, and get more information, call (402) 643-3651.

