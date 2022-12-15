Rodriguez named AVCA second-team All-American

Lexi Rodriguez
Lexi Rodriguez(koln)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a second-team All-American on Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). Rodriguez earned the second All-America honor of her career as she was a first-team selection last year and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

This season, Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set and led the Huskers to a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .128. The Sterling, Ill., native also recorded 25 service aces and had 135 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system. A team captain, Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Team two weeks ago. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week once this season and was part of the Husker Invitational and Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Teams. An advertising and public relations major, Rodriguez was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection last week. Rodriguez’ All-America honor gives the Nebraska volleyball program a nation-leading 99 awards all-time. 

Outside hitter Madi Kubik received honorable mention. Kubik led the Huskers in kills with 3.11 per set and added 2.54 digs per set. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa was a third-team All-American last year and an honorable mention selection three times in her career.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license
LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
The Lincoln Stars will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss event on Friday.
Stars to host “Teddy Bear Toss” event on Friday
stars
Stars off to best start in 11 years