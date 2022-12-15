Rodriguez named AVCA second-team All-American

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a second-team All-American on Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). Rodriguez earned the second All-America honor of her career as she was a first-team selection last year and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

This season, Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set and led the Huskers to a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .128. The Sterling, Ill., native also recorded 25 service aces and had 135 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system. A team captain, Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Team two weeks ago. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week once this season and was part of the Husker Invitational and Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Teams. An advertising and public relations major, Rodriguez was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection last week. Rodriguez’ All-America honor gives the Nebraska volleyball program a nation-leading 99 awards all-time.

Outside hitter Madi Kubik received honorable mention. Kubik led the Huskers in kills with 3.11 per set and added 2.54 digs per set. The senior from West Des Moines, Iowa was a third-team All-American last year and an honorable mention selection three times in her career.

