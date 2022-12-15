Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
As expected, the highest snowfall reports came from across parts of northwestern into north central Nebraska where many areas saw double digit snowfall totals. The highest reports came from Dawes and Cherry counties with over twenty inches of snow reported near Chadron and the Merritt Reservoir Dam. Snowfall reports from across the Panhandle into the Sandhills were generally in the 10″+ category with snowfall amounts tapering off very quickly as you moved to the south and east.
|County
|Location
|Mag.
|DAWES
|12 NE CHADRON
|24.0
|CHERRY
|MERRITT RESERVOIR DAM
|22.0
|DAWES
|CHADRON
|22.0
|DAWES
|CHADRON
|19.0
|DAWES
|CHADRON
|16.0
|SHERIDAN
|HAY SPRINGS
|15.0
|DAWES
|CHADRON
|15.0
|DAWES
|3 S CHADRON
|15.0
|GARDEN
|LISCO
|13.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|12.0
|SHERIDAN
|RUSHVILLE
|12.0
|KIMBALL
|10 N DIX
|12.0
|BOX BUTTE
|ALLIANCE
|12.0
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|MELBETA
|12.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|12.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|11.8
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|MINATARE
|11.0
|CHERRY
|1 S VALENTINE
|10.3
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|10.0
|CHERRY
|4 N VALENTINE
|10.0
|GARDEN
|22 N OSHKOSH
|10.0
|KIMBALL
|9 NNE BUSHNELL
|10.0
|CHERRY
|1 S VALENTINE
|8.3
|GARDEN
|8 SW OSHKOSH
|8.0
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|9 N MINATARE
|8.0
|CHERRY
|21 SSW MERRITT RESERVOI
|7.5
|CHEYENNE
|SIDNEY
|7.5
|SHERIDAN
|6 N GORDON
|7.0
|CHEYENNE
|2 NNW SIDNEY
|7.0
|GARDEN
|10 NE OSHKOSH
|6.5
|KEYA PAHA
|6 NW SPRINGVIEW
|6.0
|SHERIDAN
|ELLSWORTH
|5.0
|LOGAN
|13 ENE TRYON
|5.0
|PERKINS
|MADRID
|5.0
|ARTHUR
|ARTHUR
|4.5
|KNOX
|6 SSE VERDEL
|3.2
|KNOX
|BLOOMFIELD
|3.2
|LINCOLN
|3 SSE HERSHEY
|3.0
|LINCOLN
|WELLFLEET
|3.0
|LINCOLN
|BRADY
|2.7
|LINCOLN
|BRADY
|2.7
|HOOKER
|16 SW MULLEN
|2.5
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE
|2.2
|HOLT
|ONEILL
|2.0
|CUSTER
|BROKEN BOW
|2.0
|LINCOLN
|3 ENE NORTH PLATTE
|1.9
|HOLT
|3 SW ATKINSON
|1.8
|BOYD
|9 SW NAPER
|1.6
|CEDAR
|HARTINGTON
|1.6
|LINCOLN
|15 NNE NORTH PLATTE
|1.3
|CUSTER
|9 NW ANSELMO
|1.0
|CHASE
|WAUNETA
|1.0
|ANTELOPE
|NELIGH
|1.0
|CUSTER
|ANSLEY
|0.5
A more visual representation of the snowfall reports again shows the heaviest snow falling across western and northwestern Nebraska. While central parts of the state saw some light snow, it saw more rain than snow over the last several days. The Grand Island airport had a trace of snow with 0.18″ of liquid precipitation. Hastings also had a trace of snow with 0.34″ of liquid precipitation. Kearney had 0.24″ of liquid precip.
Lincoln again was shut out for measurable snow as we still have not seen any measurable snow yet this season. Through December 14th, Lincoln is 4.6″ below average for our snowfall. If we factor in last season when we only saw 5.1″ of snow the whole season, we’re 25.5″ BELOW normal! While we missed the snow, we did manage to thankfully see some beneficial rain with the Lincoln Airport picking up 0.49″ between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forecast does hold more chances for snow, but likely not until the middle part of the week next week. Stay tuned!
