Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.

As expected, the highest snowfall reports came from across parts of northwestern into north central Nebraska where many areas saw double digit snowfall totals. The highest reports came from Dawes and Cherry counties with over twenty inches of snow reported near Chadron and the Merritt Reservoir Dam. Snowfall reports from across the Panhandle into the Sandhills were generally in the 10″+ category with snowfall amounts tapering off very quickly as you moved to the south and east.

County Location Mag. DAWES 12 NE CHADRON 24.0 CHERRY MERRITT RESERVOIR DAM 22.0 DAWES CHADRON 22.0 DAWES CHADRON 19.0 DAWES CHADRON 16.0 SHERIDAN HAY SPRINGS 15.0 DAWES CHADRON 15.0 DAWES 3 S CHADRON 15.0 GARDEN LISCO 13.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 12.0 SHERIDAN RUSHVILLE 12.0 KIMBALL 10 N DIX 12.0 BOX BUTTE ALLIANCE 12.0 SCOTTS BLUFF MELBETA 12.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 12.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 11.8 SCOTTS BLUFF MINATARE 11.0 CHERRY 1 S VALENTINE 10.3 CHERRY VALENTINE 10.0 CHERRY 4 N VALENTINE 10.0 GARDEN 22 N OSHKOSH 10.0 KIMBALL 9 NNE BUSHNELL 10.0 CHERRY 1 S VALENTINE 8.3 GARDEN 8 SW OSHKOSH 8.0 SCOTTS BLUFF 9 N MINATARE 8.0 CHERRY 21 SSW MERRITT RESERVOI 7.5 CHEYENNE SIDNEY 7.5 SHERIDAN 6 N GORDON 7.0 CHEYENNE 2 NNW SIDNEY 7.0 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 6.5 KEYA PAHA 6 NW SPRINGVIEW 6.0 SHERIDAN ELLSWORTH 5.0 LOGAN 13 ENE TRYON 5.0 PERKINS MADRID 5.0 ARTHUR ARTHUR 4.5 KNOX 6 SSE VERDEL 3.2 KNOX BLOOMFIELD 3.2 LINCOLN 3 SSE HERSHEY 3.0 LINCOLN WELLFLEET 3.0 LINCOLN BRADY 2.7 LINCOLN BRADY 2.7 HOOKER 16 SW MULLEN 2.5 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE 2.2 HOLT ONEILL 2.0 CUSTER BROKEN BOW 2.0 LINCOLN 3 ENE NORTH PLATTE 1.9 HOLT 3 SW ATKINSON 1.8 BOYD 9 SW NAPER 1.6 CEDAR HARTINGTON 1.6 LINCOLN 15 NNE NORTH PLATTE 1.3 CUSTER 9 NW ANSELMO 1.0 CHASE WAUNETA 1.0 ANTELOPE NELIGH 1.0 CUSTER ANSLEY 0.5

A more visual representation of the snowfall reports again shows the heaviest snow falling across western and northwestern Nebraska. While central parts of the state saw some light snow, it saw more rain than snow over the last several days. The Grand Island airport had a trace of snow with 0.18″ of liquid precipitation. Hastings also had a trace of snow with 0.34″ of liquid precipitation. Kearney had 0.24″ of liquid precip.

Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow amounts to the south and east. (KOLN)

Lincoln again was shut out for measurable snow as we still have not seen any measurable snow yet this season. Through December 14th, Lincoln is 4.6″ below average for our snowfall. If we factor in last season when we only saw 5.1″ of snow the whole season, we’re 25.5″ BELOW normal! While we missed the snow, we did manage to thankfully see some beneficial rain with the Lincoln Airport picking up 0.49″ between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lincoln has still not seen any measurable snowfall this season. (KOLN)

The forecast does hold more chances for snow, but likely not until the middle part of the week next week. Stay tuned!

