Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

Snowfall reports and analysis from Monday, December 12th thru Wednesday, December 15th
By Bill Rentschler
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.

As expected, the highest snowfall reports came from across parts of northwestern into north central Nebraska where many areas saw double digit snowfall totals. The highest reports came from Dawes and Cherry counties with over twenty inches of snow reported near Chadron and the Merritt Reservoir Dam. Snowfall reports from across the Panhandle into the Sandhills were generally in the 10″+ category with snowfall amounts tapering off very quickly as you moved to the south and east.

CountyLocationMag.
DAWES12 NE CHADRON24.0
CHERRYMERRITT RESERVOIR DAM22.0
DAWESCHADRON22.0
DAWESCHADRON19.0
DAWESCHADRON16.0
SHERIDANHAY SPRINGS15.0
DAWESCHADRON15.0
DAWES3 S CHADRON15.0
GARDENLISCO13.0
CHERRYVALENTINE12.0
SHERIDANRUSHVILLE12.0
KIMBALL10 N DIX12.0
BOX BUTTEALLIANCE12.0
SCOTTS BLUFFMELBETA12.0
CHERRYVALENTINE12.0
CHERRYVALENTINE11.8
SCOTTS BLUFFMINATARE11.0
CHERRY1 S VALENTINE10.3
CHERRYVALENTINE10.0
CHERRY4 N VALENTINE10.0
GARDEN22 N OSHKOSH10.0
KIMBALL9 NNE BUSHNELL10.0
CHERRY1 S VALENTINE8.3
GARDEN8 SW OSHKOSH8.0
SCOTTS BLUFF9 N MINATARE8.0
CHERRY21 SSW MERRITT RESERVOI7.5
CHEYENNESIDNEY7.5
SHERIDAN6 N GORDON7.0
CHEYENNE2 NNW SIDNEY7.0
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH6.5
KEYA PAHA6 NW SPRINGVIEW6.0
SHERIDANELLSWORTH5.0
LOGAN13 ENE TRYON5.0
PERKINSMADRID5.0
ARTHURARTHUR4.5
KNOX6 SSE VERDEL3.2
KNOXBLOOMFIELD3.2
LINCOLN3 SSE HERSHEY3.0
LINCOLNWELLFLEET3.0
LINCOLNBRADY2.7
LINCOLNBRADY2.7
HOOKER16 SW MULLEN2.5
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE2.2
HOLTONEILL2.0
CUSTERBROKEN BOW2.0
LINCOLN3 ENE NORTH PLATTE1.9
HOLT3 SW ATKINSON1.8
BOYD9 SW NAPER1.6
CEDARHARTINGTON1.6
LINCOLN15 NNE NORTH PLATTE1.3
CUSTER9 NW ANSELMO1.0
CHASEWAUNETA1.0
ANTELOPENELIGH1.0
CUSTERANSLEY0.5

A more visual representation of the snowfall reports again shows the heaviest snow falling across western and northwestern Nebraska. While central parts of the state saw some light snow, it saw more rain than snow over the last several days. The Grand Island airport had a trace of snow with 0.18″ of liquid precipitation. Hastings also had a trace of snow with 0.34″ of liquid precipitation. Kearney had 0.24″ of liquid precip.

Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow amounts to the south and east.(KOLN)

Lincoln again was shut out for measurable snow as we still have not seen any measurable snow yet this season. Through December 14th, Lincoln is 4.6″ below average for our snowfall. If we factor in last season when we only saw 5.1″ of snow the whole season, we’re 25.5″ BELOW normal! While we missed the snow, we did manage to thankfully see some beneficial rain with the Lincoln Airport picking up 0.49″ between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lincoln has still not seen any measurable snowfall this season.(KOLN)

The forecast does hold more chances for snow, but likely not until the middle part of the week next week. Stay tuned!

