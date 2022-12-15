UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction

I-80 was re-opened at North Platte for westbound traffic Wednesday evening
I-80 was re-opened at North Platte for westbound traffic Wednesday evening(Nebraska DOT)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado.

I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection due to blowing snow.

The westbound interstate had been closed at North Platte Tuesday morning as snow and blizzard conditions impacted portions of western Nebraska into Colorado and Wyoming. The closure left traffic, and especially truckers, stranded at truck stops and the sides of roads while they waited for the road to become passable.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license
LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

This trailer is serving as LinkPointe, a civil protective custody location staffed by...
CenterPointe, People’s City Mission step in to provide Civil Protective Custody services for law enforcement
Winter Weather Alerts
Thursday Forecast: A cold and windy day...
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS