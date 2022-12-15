UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado.

I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection due to blowing snow.

The westbound interstate had been closed at North Platte Tuesday morning as snow and blizzard conditions impacted portions of western Nebraska into Colorado and Wyoming. The closure left traffic, and especially truckers, stranded at truck stops and the sides of roads while they waited for the road to become passable.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️



✔️ I-76 is OPEN to westbound Colorado-bound traffic



🚨 I-80 CLOSED at MP 102 to Wyoming



Snowpack roadways & icy spots remain. Please proceed with caution!



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest! #NeRoads pic.twitter.com/zOZGRjKF4Z — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) December 14, 2022

