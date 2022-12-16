Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.

Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones.

The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones. According to NSP, as the investigation has progressed, new information was discovered that indicates Carrie Jones played a role prior to the murders.

According to officials, 86-year-old Gene Twiford along with his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford, and their daughter, 55-year-old Dana Twiford, were all murdered in their home at 503 Elm Street in Laurel during the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Investigators believe the fourth victim, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, was murdered in her home at 209 Elm Street a short time later. A fire was started at both homes following the murders.

Carrie Jones was arrested at her home without incident. She has been lodged in Antelope County Jail for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.

Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first degree murder, two counts of arson and four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. His arraignment hearing, at which he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, is scheduled for Jan. 23.

