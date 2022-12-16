Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.

The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.

“Nebraskans in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska have been dealing with strong winter storm conditions since Tuesday. It’s threatened to cut off our rural hospital patients, health care workers, and anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This emergency proclamation will aid them in their efforts as they work to keep their communities safe.”

The emergency proclamation can be viewed here.

