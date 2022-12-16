Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

(Angel Alvarez)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds.  The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.  

The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.

“Nebraskans in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska have been dealing with strong winter storm conditions since Tuesday.  It’s threatened to cut off our rural hospital patients, health care workers, and anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This emergency proclamation will aid them in their efforts as they work to keep their communities safe.”

The emergency proclamation can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper
Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow...
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in...
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS

Latest News

Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: A cold start with a “warmer” end
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln
Aldrick Scott made his first court appearance in Douglas County on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott