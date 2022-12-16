Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln this week include a number of holiday-themed events are taking place in Lincoln during the last weekend before Christmas.

Santa Bash

Santa and his elves will be visiting Lincoln on Friday. They will be available for pictures in the CommuteAir Hangar. While you are waiting to see Santa, his elves will be doing face painting and balloon art. Don’t forget to stop by and make some “reindeer food” and do other crafts at the station. If the weather permits, there will be an outdoor showing of the movie “Elf” at dark. This event, is at Lincoln Airport.

Friday 4:30-6 p.m.; Free

Santa’s Landing At The North Pole

Come to the Lincoln North Pole and enjoy some holiday cheer, hot chocolate, cookies and more. You won’t want to miss the very special guest! Santa will be there, dressed in bright red! You can share your wishes with him and admire the lights. The Lincoln North Pole will be full of holiday fun and joy for all ages. This event is at Tower Square.

Friday 5-7 p.m.; Free

Lincoln Stars Vs. Tri-City Storm

Come out to the Ice Box for a home-and-home series with Tri-City. Friday night is Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to the game and toss them on the ice once the Stars score their first goal! This event is at The Ice Box

Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

Andrea Von Kampen: Annual Christmas Concert

Andrea von Kampen celebrates the holidays with her annual Christmas show at the Rococo Theatre. As is tradition, Andrea will share the stage with friends and family performing takes on classic holiday tunes as well as original songs showcasing the winter season. This event is at Rococo Theatre.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Audlts: $20, Youth: $10

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company Presents The Nutcracker

There’s no place like the ballet, especially at Christmastime. Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company presents its 38th annual production of the holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker.’ It features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska, a live orchestra and professional guest artists. The classic story comes to life with the finest choreography, costumes and scenery, making it a treasured holiday tradition. This event is at The Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Saturday 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $24

