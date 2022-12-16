H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Dec. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Thursday, December 15.
Boys Basketball
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50
Central City 54, Minden 50
Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42
Cozad 58, Cambridge 31
Cross County 84, Hampton 41
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38
Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25
Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51
Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17
Medicine Valley 75, Hitchcock County 34
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 48
North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Gothenburg 46
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53
Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 50
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Heartland Lutheran 11
Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35
Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72
Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28
Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30
Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35
Postponements
Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.
Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.
Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34
Auburn 51, Ralston 34
Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37
Cozad 42, Cambridge 35
Cross County 52, Hampton 36
Dorchester 38, Osceola 24
Elkhorn North 65, Millard South 63, OT
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24
Gothenburg 54, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Aquinas 32
Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 43
Lincoln High 58, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 9
Medicine Valley 37, Hitchcock County 34
Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter/Milligan 45
Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36
Omaha North 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Platteview 39
Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35
Treynor, Iowa 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Arapahoe 26
Winside 43, Tri County Northeast 35
Omaha Nation 80, Takini, S.D. 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50, Santee 48
Postponements
Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.
Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.
Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
West Boyd vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Winnebago vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.
