H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Dec. 15)

H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 15.
H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 15.(koln)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Thursday, December 15.

Boys Basketball

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50

Central City 54, Minden 50

Clarkson/Leigh 50, West Point-Beemer 42

Cozad 58, Cambridge 31

Cross County 84, Hampton 41

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38

Guardian Angels 48, Pender 25

Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51

Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Tekamah-Herman 33

Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17

Medicine Valley 75, Hitchcock County 34

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 48

North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Gothenburg 46

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53

Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 50

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Heartland Lutheran 11

Omaha Nation 85, Takini, S.D. 35

Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72

Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28

Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30

Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35

Postponements

Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.

Boyd County vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.

Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34

Auburn 51, Ralston 34

Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37

Cozad 42, Cambridge 35

Cross County 52, Hampton 36

Dorchester 38, Osceola 24

Elkhorn North 65, Millard South 63, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24

Gothenburg 54, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Aquinas 32

Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 43

Lincoln High 58, Lincoln East 38

Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 9

Medicine Valley 37, Hitchcock County 34

Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter/Milligan 45

Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36

Omaha North 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Platteview 39

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35

Treynor, Iowa 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Arapahoe 26

Winside 43, Tri County Northeast 35

Omaha Nation 80, Takini, S.D. 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50, Santee 48

Postponements

Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd.

CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

Paxton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Potter-Dix vs. Caliche, Colo., ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.

Sutherland vs. Wallace, ppd.

Wahoo vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

West Boyd vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Winnebago vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.

