Huskers head to Kansas City to battle Kansas State

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Following a week off for final exams, Nebraska will get another non-conference test Saturday evening, as the Huskers travel to Kansas City for a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be available online on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and on the Huskers Radio Network. The game with Kansas State in KC is the second of a three-year series that includes a trip to Manhattan, Kan., next season.

Nebraska (6-5) looks to bounce back after a heart-breaking 65-62 overtime loss to now No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. Behind 19 points from Keisei Tominaga and a double-double from Derrick Walker (14 points, 10 rebounds), Nebraska erased a 15-point second-half deficit and sent the game into overtime on Tominaga’s 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left in regulation. NU led 60-59 before Fletcher Loyer’s jumper with 1:30 left in the extra session gave Purdue a lead it would not relinquish.

Nebraska’s defense was the story in the loss, as the Huskers held a Purdue club which was No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency to 0.99 points per possession and just 39.7 percent shooting from the floor. The Huskers held All-American candidate Zach Edey to 11 points, 12 points below his Big Ten-leading average of 23.2 points per game. On the year, the Huskers have jumped over 110 spots in defensive efficiency compared to last season.Saturday’s game is a homecoming for Husker super senior Derrick Walker, who hails from Kansas City. Walker leads the Huskers in scoring (15.3 ppg), rebounding (8.8 rpg) and field goal percentage (.692) since returning to action on Nov. 25. Walker posted his team-high third double-double vs. Purdue with 14 points and 10 boards.Kansas State (9-1) has enjoyed a surprising start under first-year coach Jermone Tang, who took over the program in April. The Wildcats, who are off to their best start in over a decade, bring a three-game win streak to Kansas City following a 98-50 win over Incarnate Word on Sunday. In that game, the Wildcats put seven players in double figures, led Keyontae Johnson’s 18 points. Johnson, who did not play for nearly two years following a heart condition, leads the Wildcats at 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

About Kansas State:

The Wildcats will make the 122-mile jaunt from Manhattan to Kansas City for Saturday’s matchup with the Huskers. Jermone Tang is in his first season at Kansas State after spending the last 19 seasons at Baylor, helping the Bears win an NCAA title in 2021. KSU opened the season with six straight wins, including victories over Nevada and LSU in to win the Cayman Islands Classic before suffering a loss to Butler. Since then, the Wildcats have three straight wins and have held all three opponents under 65 points.The Wildcats feature a pair of double figure scorers in Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Johnson was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year in 2020-21 before a heart condition forced him to miss almost two full seasons of action. He leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) while shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. Newell who averaged 12.4 points and 5.0 assists per game last season, has made a jump and averages 14.1 points and 8.2 assists per game to rank among the national leaders in that category. The Wildcats have five players averaging at least 8.3 points per game.

Series History: Kansas State leads the all-time series, 128-93, and has won six straight dating back to the 2008-09 season. The Huskers will be looking for their first win since a 73-51 win on Jan. 17, 2009. Kansas State is 18-3 all-time against Nebraska in Kansas City, but the two schools have not met in Kansas City since 2001 and never at the T-Mobile Center.

Last season: Nebraska fought back from a six-point halftime deficit, but Kansas State used a 12-2 second-half run to earn a 67-58 victory over the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska held Kansas State to 39 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers, but the Wildcats were more opportunistic, turning 17 NU turnovers into 22 points and enjoying a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points. Nebraska shot just 33 percent from the field, including 5-of-28 from 3-point range. Alonzo Verge Jr. had 21 points to lead two Huskers in double figures, while also adding five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Nijel Pack had 15 points, eight boards and five assists, while Ismael Massoud added 10 markers for Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.