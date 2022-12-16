Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Nebraska.

The 47-year-old Scott was lodged into the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He is wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha in November. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team picked him up in Texas after Scott decided to reverse course and not fight extradition.

He’s scheduled to be formally charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, who has been missing since before Thanksgiving. Since he was arrested in Central America, it’s likely the judge would deem him a flight risk, refuse to offer a bond and keep him in jail until trial.

Allen has been missing since the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. She was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Searches around her home, the landfill, and places off the beaten path have turned up no leads.

