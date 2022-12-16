LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m.

According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard, but how it ignited is unknown. The wood pile was touching a detached garage. The wall of the garage caught on fire, but was extinguished quickly by arriving crews.

The fire never made it into the house or neighboring properties.

Two people were present in the home at the time of the fire and were able to self evacuate. One individual was taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This incident is currently ongoing.

