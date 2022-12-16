Louisville outlasts Pitt to advance to NCAA Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Louisville advanced to the NCAA Volleyball Championship for the first time in school history late Thursday night. The Cardinals defeated Pittsburgh in a five-set thriller at the Final Four in Omaha (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2).

Following the match, Louisville players had an extended celebration on the court filled with hugs and cheers. “DBK” chants also rang out throughout the CHI Health Center, as Louisville fans expressed their support for head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.’

Busboom Kelly is a native Nebraskan who played for the Huskers, winning a national championship in 2006. She was also on Nebraska’s coaching staff during its 2015 NCAA championship season. Ironically, both of those titles came in Omaha.

Dani Busboom Kelly: "I saw a quote.. 'Nebraska doesn't forget their own'... I will be really surprised if any Nebraskans are cheering for Texas on Saturday." pic.twitter.com/unnHrJwsrB — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2022

On Thursday, Louisville was led by Claire Chaussee’s 25 kills. Anna DeBeer added 15 kills along with five aces.

The Cardinals were on the brink of a 4-set victory, but Pitt made a furious rally to extend the match. In set five, Louisville scored eight straight points and cruised to a 13-2 set victory.

Louisville will face top-seeded Texas in Saturday’s national championship. The Longhorns defeated San Diego in four sets during the first semifinal.

Louisville's Anna DeBeer on Dani Busboom Kelly:



"She's a badass." pic.twitter.com/u7beB8Xork — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2022

Official attendance for tonight’s NCAA Volleyball Final Four matches: 16,735 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2022

Loud cheer for Dani Busboom Kelly as she’s introduced to the Final Four crowd. pic.twitter.com/Ea8XjrCJ1G — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2022

Dani Busboom Kelly & Jen Petrie, the two female coaches at the Final Four, embrace after the Toreros loss in the national semifinals. pic.twitter.com/Dnznmq182a — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.