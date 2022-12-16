Louisville outlasts Pitt to advance to NCAA Championship

Louisville players are introduced at the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four.
Louisville players are introduced at the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Louisville advanced to the NCAA Volleyball Championship for the first time in school history late Thursday night. The Cardinals defeated Pittsburgh in a five-set thriller at the Final Four in Omaha (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2).

Following the match, Louisville players had an extended celebration on the court filled with hugs and cheers. “DBK” chants also rang out throughout the CHI Health Center, as Louisville fans expressed their support for head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.’

Busboom Kelly is a native Nebraskan who played for the Huskers, winning a national championship in 2006. She was also on Nebraska’s coaching staff during its 2015 NCAA championship season. Ironically, both of those titles came in Omaha.

On Thursday, Louisville was led by Claire Chaussee’s 25 kills. Anna DeBeer added 15 kills along with five aces.

The Cardinals were on the brink of a 4-set victory, but Pitt made a furious rally to extend the match. In set five, Louisville scored eight straight points and cruised to a 13-2 set victory.

Louisville will face top-seeded Texas in Saturday’s national championship. The Longhorns defeated San Diego in four sets during the first semifinal.

