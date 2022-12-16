Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department.

Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November.

The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University. We have no additional comment at this time.”

According to Lincoln Police, on Nov. 30, officers were called around 2 p.m. to the area of South 34th and Tree Line Drive for a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, officers contacted the victim at the home, who said Joseph had been “verbal and physical” with them before leaving the home.

10/11 NOW is omitting specific identifying information from the affidavit of the victim of the alleged domestic assault.

The victim told responding officers the two were arguing when Joseph allegedly pushed them, forcing them to fall on a couch, and then “placed his hands around (their) throat,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim said they were able to push Joseph off and began walking away when Joseph “grabbed (their) hair from behind and pulled (them) backward, causing (them) to fall to the ground,” the documents state. The victim then said Joseph punched them with a closed fist.

The affidavit states officers observed “visible redness and swelling around (their) left eye which was consistent with being struck.”

There was another individual in the home at the time, a relative of the victim, who told police they saw Joseph grab the victim by the throat and try to flush a cell phone down the toilet.

That phone was found by police in a container of rice, according to the affidavit.

Joseph was contacted by police along the 7500 block of San Mateo Lane in Lincoln and was taken into custody.

He denied striking the victim or grabbing their hair.

Joseph is facing charges of domestic assault and strangulation.

