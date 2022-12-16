NSP: Semi Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run with Trooper Thursday

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80.

The incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 409.

After the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder, it accelerated in reverse, striking the trooper’s patrol unit, disabling his unit, and injuring the trooper. The vehicle then fled westbound on Interstate 80. A short time later, a Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy located the semi and also attempted a traffic stop. The semi driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Troopers took over the pursuit as the semi entered York County. As the semi passed the Grand Island interchanges, stop sticks were deployed to slow the vehicle. The semi lost multiple tires, but it continued driving westbound on Interstate 80. During the pursuit, the semi driver attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles.

Troopers were able to bring the semi to a stop near mile marker 252 at approximately 7:45 p.m. The driver of the semi refused to exit the vehicle or respond to repeated commands from troopers. After approximately one hour of attempting to have the driver exit voluntarily, an NSP K9 was deployed into the cab of the semi. The driver then exited immediately and was taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota. Charges are pending. The injured trooper was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus by another trooper and has been treated for minor injuries and released.

