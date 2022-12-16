Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning.

It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m.

According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Mack semi-tractor with trailer head-on. The semi then swerved off of the highway entering the north ditch where it rolled. The Jetta came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jetta has been identified as 18-year-old Harrison F. Miller of Omaha. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mack semi was identified as 47-year-old John V. Tran of Lincoln. The semi is owned by Tran Trucking of Lincoln. Tran was trapped in the semi as a result of the crash and had to be extricated. He was transported to Bryan Health West Campus and is reported to be in serious, but stable, condition. Tran’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Fire and medical units from Waverly Fire and Rescue, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Southeast Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. The Lancaster County Health Department responded to the crash for a diesel fuel spill. Nebraska State Patrol Troopers assisted with traffic control and conducted a Carrier Enforcement Division post-crash inspection of the semi.

LSO said the investigation indicates that seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed in the Jetta. Alcohol and drug use is not believed to be a factor. The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Crash Reconstruction Team.

