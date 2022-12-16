Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite

The officer was bitten while dispatched on a welfare check.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call.

Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.

The owner of the dog retreated inside the house with her dog and later refused to come out.

The pitbull-lab mix was taken by the Nebraska Humane Society. The owner was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and having a dangerous dog.

