Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6 stops traffic

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple medical units is responding to a crash near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly.

According to Nebraska 511, HWY 6 has been closed between Waverly Road and North 162nd Street because of that crash.

Initial reports say that it was a two-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck.

Right now, it’s unknown the extent of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow...
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in...
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
Enrollment for Standing Bear High School now open

Latest News

Bitterly cold temperatures are forecast to impact the area towards the middle and end of next...
Arctic air looming late next week...
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail
A Papillion police officer is in the hospital after being bitten by a dog.
Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper