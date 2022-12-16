Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6 stops traffic
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple medical units is responding to a crash near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly.
According to Nebraska 511, HWY 6 has been closed between Waverly Road and North 162nd Street because of that crash.
Initial reports say that it was a two-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck.
Right now, it’s unknown the extent of any injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
