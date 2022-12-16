Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6 stops traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple medical units is responding to a crash near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly.

According to Nebraska 511, HWY 6 has been closed between Waverly Road and North 162nd Street because of that crash.

Initial reports say that it was a two-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck.

Right now, it’s unknown the extent of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

