Special store brings visitors to downtown Lindsay

LINDSAY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Farmers Wife Boutique & Coffee Co. is a dream for one Nebraska woman who wants her business to be a gathering spot for the entire community.

Breanna Sueper is the owner, and she says the boutique started from the ground up about three years ago. “My husband, my dad and I built it,” Sueper said. “It used to be an empty lot. We purchased the lot from Lindsay Area Development, which is an organization in Lindsay that focuses on promoting businesses and helping grow the community. They wanted to provide the lot to someone who would put a business on it, that would be geared toward helping the community thrive.”

“I wanted to build a place where people from all walks of life in this community could come and gather,” Sueper said. “We have coffee, we are working on breakfast items, and it’s really great to come in here and grab a gift for anyone in your life.”

The store features coffees, Italian sodas, and many specialty drinks. And, the store showcases many local products like candles from Prairie Girl Candle Company out of Benkelman, and items from Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. The store also happens to be one of the stops on the 2022 Nebraska Tourism Holiday Passport Program. “It’s been going great,” Sueper said. “We had the privilege of being asked to be on the first holiday passport. We are one of 20 stops in the state, where you come in and get your booklet stamped. You have until January 1 to stop here and get your stamp.”

Sueper has ties to Kimball and Imperial, so she knows what it’s like to live in a small town like Lindsay. She also understands why it’s important to shop local. “When you walk into a small business, you are walking into someone’s dream,” Sueper said. “Everything I’ve wanted and more has come from this business. It’s because of the customers. It’s because of locals coming in, it’s because of people telling their friends about us. You should support local, because you are supporting somebody’s dream.”

