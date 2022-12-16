SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities say two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Indiana. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.

WNDU reports two women were in the buggy at the time of the crash. Police identified them as Marietta Bontrager, 57, and Martha Bontrager, 34, of Middlebury.

Authorities said Marietta Bontrager was flown to the hospital for a broken femur, facial fractures and lacerations. Martha Bontrager was also flown to the hospital for facial fractures and facial lacerations.

The sheriff’s office said the 55-year-old Buick driver was issued a citation for driving left of the center line and causing bodily injury.

There was no immediate word given regarding the horse’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Highway 2 is 11 miles long, designed to reduce congestion on what is now Nebraska Parkway...
South Beltway officially open to traffic
Flu Season Generic CNN
First flu death of the season reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent...
5 officers indicted in Ronald Greene death
Large Grass Fire in Northeastern Lancaster County
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in...
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire Thursday night
Police in Michigan say 27-year-old Damon Lamar Currie has been arrested and is facing charges...
Suspect shot by vehicle’s owner in attempted carjacking, police say