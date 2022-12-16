Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief.

In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.

Steele’s memo indicated Denney served in the Irving, TX Police Department for 22 years. He then spent four years as police chief in Red Oak, TX. Both Irving and Red Oak are Dallas suburbs.

He is currently police chief in the Austin, TX, suburb of Jarrell, where he also served for a time as interim city manager.

The memo also says Denney earned a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M in sociology. He has a Masters in Criminal Justice and Masters in Public Administration from Tarleton State University. Denney is near completion of his PhD in Criminal Justice also from Tarleton.

The Grand Island City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 20, and will consider a resolution to approve Jarrell as police chief.

