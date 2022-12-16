Thousands of Kennedy assassination records released

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.(Source: NATIONAL ARCHIVES/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The CIA said the agency has now released almost all its documents involving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, the National Archives released nearly 13,000 government documents related to JFK’s assassination.

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Congress passed legislation in 1992 requiring the release of all remaining government records about the assassination.

They gave the original deadline of 2017, but presidents have extended that deadline, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Biden ordered the documents released in a memo earlier in the day.

This is the largest dump of files from the National Archives’ JFK assassination record collection since 2018.

Biden has also ordered the remaining records to be publicly released by June 30, 2023.

For its part, the CIA reports that 95% of its records related to JFK have now been made public in their entirety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow...
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run with Trooper Thursday
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a...
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
First responders south of town said overall the Beltway is a good thing but any emergencies...
Lincoln South Beltway brings concerns for rural fire departments

Latest News

Nebraska Sports Council helping Nebraskans stay active heading into new year
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
American student missing is France is alive, father says
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Cass County shooting
No indictment in February shooting involving Cass County deputy
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers