Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire Thursday night

A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in northeastern Lancaster County Thursday night.
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in northeastern Lancaster County Thursday night, as seen on 10/11 NOW's Skyview camera.(10/11 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters just outside of far northeast Lincoln had their hands full Thursday night with a large grass fire that broke out.

It started just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured the large flames spreading quickly along the south side of the interstate. Crews were posted up along the interstate and on 98th Street, north of Highway 6.

Volunteers from Waverly, Southeast and Raymond were all called to put out the flames, which took close to an hour to extinguish.

It’s unclear if there’s been any damage or how many acres were burned. No injuries have been reported.

