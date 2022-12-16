WATCH: Concordia sweeps Doane in Men and Women’s hoops

By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane visited Concordia for a rivalry double-header in men and women’s hoops on Thursday night.

In the women’s game, Doane led 34-30 at half. The Bulldogs came alive in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27 to 13 to take down Doane 72-55.

In the men’s game, Concordia took control early, leading 45-28 at half. They went on to win 74-61.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a...
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
Highway 2 is 11 miles long, designed to reduce congestion on what is now Nebraska Parkway...
South Beltway officially open to traffic

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights from Thursday, December 15.
H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Dec. 15)
HS Basketball highlights Dec. 15
HS Basketball highlights Dec. 15
Concordia hoops sweep Doane
Concordia hoops sweep Doane
Former Huskers take to court for Longhorns in Final Four
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns