WATCH: Concordia sweeps Doane in Men and Women’s hoops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane visited Concordia for a rivalry double-header in men and women’s hoops on Thursday night.

In the women’s game, Doane led 34-30 at half. The Bulldogs came alive in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27 to 13 to take down Doane 72-55.

In the men’s game, Concordia took control early, leading 45-28 at half. They went on to win 74-61.

