Weekend Forecast: A cold start with a “warmer” end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weekend will start off cold and breezy but will end with slightly “warmer” temperatures and more sunshine. We will generally remain dry for the weekend but the chance for snow and cold temperatures are back in the forecast for the start of next week.

Another cold day and breezy day is on tap for Saturday but we will see a little bit more sunshine. High temperatures will remain below average, spanning the upper teens to upper 30s. Temperatures will “warm” as we head southwest. It will be a mostly sunny but breezy day, winds will be between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Thanks to the wind, temperatures will likely feel more like the teens throughout the day. A mostly sunny day will lead to a mostly clear night therefore, cold nighttime temperatures are headed our way. Low temperatures will plunge just below zero to the single digits. A few areas of patchy fog may develop through the overnight in portions of western and central Nebraska.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Things will “warm” up for Sunday and winds will die down! High temperatures will top out in the 20s to low 40s. It will be the coldest in northern Nebraska, in the teens to 20s, but temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s as you head further south. Winds will generally be light and we will have mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will fall below zero to the mid 20s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday looks like it will be the warmest of the next 7 days. Colder temperatures are on the horizon for next week with temperatures starting off in the mid 20s and falling to the single digits by the end of the work week. We will have a few chances to see snow on Monday, Wednesday & Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.