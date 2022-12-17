Cardinals set to face Texas in National Championship in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Louisville volleyball team advances to its first National Championship in school history as it faces No. 1 overall seed Texas on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at the CHI Health Center Arena. The match will be broadcasted on ESPN2. The No. 2-seeded Cardinals are the first ACC team to make it to the National Championship after beating conference foe in five sets on Thursday night. This meeting marks first matchup since the Cardinals defeated the Longhorns in the 2019 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Elite Eight.

About the Cards:

The Cardinals enter the title match after winning a five-set match 25-18, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2. The win against the Panthers moves the Cardinals into a 13 match win streak and a 31-2 (17-1) season record. As a team, the Cards finished with 62 kills hitting .273, 60 assists, 10 aces, and 65 digs, while the Panthers ended with 54 kills hitting .145, 51 assists, 5 aces, 61 digs, and eight blocks. Claire Chaussee, a AVCA First-Team All-American, has 70 kills and 10 blocks throughout the NCAA Tournament. Anna DeBeer added 52 kills, six aces, 44 digs, and nine blocks through the Tournament. Elena Scott led the team with 13 aces and 89 digs and added 17 assists. Raquel Lazaro notched 199 assists through the tournament, 34 digs, and 14 blocks. A stellar blocking duo, Phekran Kong has 25 blocks and Amaya Tillman has 23 blocks through tournament play.

About the Longhorns:

No. 1 overall seed and No. 1-ranked Texas heads into its 9th National Championship Appearance. The Longhorns (27-1) reach the National Finals after beating San Diego in the National Semifinals 3-1 (26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20). Madisen Skinner led the way for the Longhorns with 17 kills hitting .394 and added four digs and three blocks. Logan Eggleston, the AVCA National Player of the Year, finished with 16 kills, nine digs, five blocks and one ace. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 46 assists, 11 digs, four kills and two blocks. The Cardinals beat Texas 3-2 to advance to their first Elite Eight in 2019. From that match, Aiko Jones, Amaya Tillman, Claire Chaussee and Alexa Hendricks all played the Longhorns in 2019. Jones had 24 kills, an ace and four blocks.

