High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 16)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 3 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.
Boys Basketball:
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central
@ Ainsworth: Broken Bow VS Ainsworth
@ Amherst: Axtell VS Amherst
@ Archbishop Bergan: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Auburn: Freeman VS Auburn
@ BDS : Cross County VS BDS
@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County
@ Battle Creek: North Bend Central VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Garden County VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Malcolm VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue East: Omaha Bryan VS Bellevue East
@ Bennett County, SD: Gordon-Rushville VS Bennett County, SD
@ Blue Hill: Wood River VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Norfolk Catholic VS Boone Central
@ Centennial: Milford VS Centennial
@ Conestoga: Yutan VS Conestoga
@ Creighton: Winside VS Creighton
@ Diller-Odell: Lewiston VS Diller-Odell
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Central City VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ East Butler: Hampton VS East Butler
@ Edgemont, SD: Morrill VS Edgemont, SD
@ Elkhorn North: Waverly VS Elkhorn North
@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek
@ Fairbury: Crete VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Franklin: Deshler VS Franklin
@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton
@ Gothenburg: Holdrege VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Hershey: Ogallala VS Hershey
@ High Plains Community: Exeter-Milligan VS High Plains Community
@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County
@ Howells-Dodge: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Howells-Dodge
@ Johnson County Central: Louisville VS Johnson County Central
@ Johnson-Brock: Tri County VS Johnson-Brock
@ Lakota Nation Invitational: Santee VS Omaha Nation
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Friend VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lincoln Northeast: Columbus VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southeast: Grand Island VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Loomis: Ansley-Litchfield VS Loomis
@ McCook: Kearney Catholic VS McCook
@ Medicine Valley: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Giltner VS Meridian
@ Millard West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Millard West
@ Minatare: Arthur County VS Minatare
@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell
@ Mullen: Cody-Kilgore VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Parkview Christian VS Nebraska Christian
@ Norfolk: Fremont VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Seward VS Norris
@ North Central: St. Mary’s VS North Central
@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Mead VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Kearney VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha South: Elkhorn South VS Omaha South
@ Overton: Pleasanton VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Paxton: Maxwell VS Paxton
@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview
@ Plattsmouth: Falls City VS Plattsmouth
@ Raymond Central: Douglas County West VS Raymond Central
@ Riverside: Harvard VS Riverside
@ Sandhills Valley: Twin Loup VS Sandhills Valley
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Wallace VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek
@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic
@ Shelby-Rising City: McCool Junction VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Shelton: Red Cloud VS Shelton
@ Sidney: Torrington, WY VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Kenesaw VS Silver Lake
@ South Platte: Wauneta-Palisade VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Superior VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Arapahoe VS Southwest
@ St. Edward: Burwell VS St. Edward
@ St. Paul: Arcadia/Loup City VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling
@ Stuart: Elkhorn Valley VS Stuart
@ Sutton: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sutton
@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County Northeast: Ponca VS Tri County Northeast
@ Wakefield: Stanton VS Wakefield
@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa
@ Weeping Water: Nebraska Lutheran VS Weeping Water
@ West Manona, IA: Bancroft-Rosalie VS West Manona, IA
@ Whiting, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Whiting, IA
@ Wisner-Pilger: Wayne VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wray, CO: Chase County VS Wray, CO
@ York: Aurora VS York
South Sioux City VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
Girls Basketball:
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Wallace 24
Santee 68, Crazy Horse, SD 17
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central
@ Ainsworth: Broken Bow VS Ainsworth
@ Amherst: Axtell VS Amherst
@ Archbishop Bergan: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Nebraska City VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Auburn: Freeman VS Auburn
@ BDS : Cross County VS BDS
@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County
@ Battle Creek: North Bend Central VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Garden County VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Malcolm VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: North Platte VS Bellevue West
@ Bennett County, SD: Gordon-Rushville VS Bennett County, SD
@ Blue Hill: Wood River VS Blue Hill
@ Boys Town: Heartland Christian, IA VS Boys Town
@ Centennial: Milford VS Centennial
@ Conestoga: Yutan VS Conestoga
@ Creighton: Winside VS Creighton
@ Diller-Odell: Lewiston VS Diller-Odell
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Central City VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ East Butler: Hampton VS East Butler
@ Edgemont, SD: Morrill VS Edgemont, SD
@ Elkhorn North: Waverly VS Elkhorn North
@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek
@ Fairbury: Crete VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Franklin: Deshler VS Franklin
@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton
@ Gothenburg: Holdrege VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Hershey: Ogallala VS Hershey
@ High Plains Community: Exeter-Milligan VS High Plains Community
@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County
@ Howells-Dodge: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Howells-Dodge
@ Johnson County Central: Louisville VS Johnson County Central
@ Johnson-Brock: Tri County VS Johnson-Brock
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Friend VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lincoln Northeast: Columbus VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southeast: Grand Island VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Loomis: Ansley-Litchfield VS Loomis
@ McCook: Kearney Catholic VS McCook
@ Medicine Valley: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Giltner VS Meridian
@ Millard West: Omaha Marian VS Millard West
@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell
@ Mullen: Cody-Kilgore VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Parkview Christian VS Nebraska Christian
@ Norfolk: Fremont VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Seward VS Norris
@ North Central: St. Mary’s VS North Central
@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Mead VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Kearney VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Mercy: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Omaha Mercy
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha South: Elkhorn South VS Omaha South
@ Overton: Pleasanton VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Paxton: Maxwell VS Paxton
@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview
@ Plattsmouth: Falls City VS Plattsmouth
@ Raymond Central: Douglas County West VS Raymond Central
@ Riverside: Harvard VS Riverside
@ Sandhills Valley: Twin Loup VS Sandhills Valley
@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek
@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic
@ Shelby-Rising City: McCool Junction VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Shelton: Red Cloud VS Shelton
@ Sidney: Torrington, WY VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Kenesaw VS Silver Lake
@ South Platte: Wauneta-Palisade VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Superior VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Arapahoe VS Southwest
@ St. Edward: Burwell VS St. Edward
@ St. Paul: Arcadia/Loup City VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling
@ Stuart: Elkhorn Valley VS Stuart
@ Sutton: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sutton
@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County Northeast: Ponca VS Tri County Northeast
@ Wakefield: Stanton VS Wakefield
@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa
@ Weeping Water: Nebraska Lutheran VS Weeping Water
@ West Holt: Cedar Catholic VS West Holt
@ West Monona, IA: Bancroft-Rosalie VS West Monona, IA
@ Whiting, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Whiting, IA
@ Wisner-Pilger: Wayne VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wray, CO: Chase County VS Wray, CO
@ York: Aurora VS York
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.