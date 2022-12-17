High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 16)

(NSAA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 3 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Boys Basketball:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Broken Bow VS Ainsworth

@ Amherst: Axtell VS Amherst

@ Archbishop Bergan: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Auburn: Freeman VS Auburn

@ BDS : Cross County VS BDS

@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County

@ Battle Creek: North Bend Central VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Garden County VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Malcolm VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Omaha Bryan VS Bellevue East

@ Bennett County, SD: Gordon-Rushville VS Bennett County, SD

@ Blue Hill: Wood River VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Norfolk Catholic VS Boone Central

@ Centennial: Milford VS Centennial

@ Conestoga: Yutan VS Conestoga

@ Creighton: Winside VS Creighton

@ Diller-Odell: Lewiston VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Central City VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ East Butler: Hampton VS East Butler

@ Edgemont, SD: Morrill VS Edgemont, SD

@ Elkhorn North: Waverly VS Elkhorn North

@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek

@ Fairbury: Crete VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Franklin: Deshler VS Franklin

@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton

@ Gothenburg: Holdrege VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hershey: Ogallala VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: Exeter-Milligan VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County

@ Howells-Dodge: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Howells-Dodge

@ Johnson County Central: Louisville VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Tri County VS Johnson-Brock

@ Lakota Nation Invitational: Santee VS Omaha Nation

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Friend VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lincoln Northeast: Columbus VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southeast: Grand Island VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Loomis: Ansley-Litchfield VS Loomis

@ McCook: Kearney Catholic VS McCook

@ Medicine Valley: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Giltner VS Meridian

@ Millard West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Millard West

@ Minatare: Arthur County VS Minatare

@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell

@ Mullen: Cody-Kilgore VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Parkview Christian VS Nebraska Christian

@ Norfolk: Fremont VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Seward VS Norris

@ North Central: St. Mary’s VS North Central

@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Mead VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Kearney VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Elkhorn South VS Omaha South

@ Overton: Pleasanton VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Paxton: Maxwell VS Paxton

@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview

@ Plattsmouth: Falls City VS Plattsmouth

@ Raymond Central: Douglas County West VS Raymond Central

@ Riverside: Harvard VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Twin Loup VS Sandhills Valley

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Wallace VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Shelby-Rising City: McCool Junction VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Shelton: Red Cloud VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Torrington, WY VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Kenesaw VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Wauneta-Palisade VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Superior VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Arapahoe VS Southwest

@ St. Edward: Burwell VS St. Edward

@ St. Paul: Arcadia/Loup City VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Elkhorn Valley VS Stuart

@ Sutton: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sutton

@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County Northeast: Ponca VS Tri County Northeast

@ Wakefield: Stanton VS Wakefield

@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa

@ Weeping Water: Nebraska Lutheran VS Weeping Water

@ West Manona, IA: Bancroft-Rosalie VS West Manona, IA

@ Whiting, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Whiting, IA

@ Wisner-Pilger: Wayne VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wray, CO: Chase County VS Wray, CO

@ York: Aurora VS York

South Sioux City VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

Girls Basketball:

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Wallace 24

Santee 68, Crazy Horse, SD 17

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Broken Bow VS Ainsworth

@ Amherst: Axtell VS Amherst

@ Archbishop Bergan: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Nebraska City VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Freeman VS Auburn

@ BDS : Cross County VS BDS

@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County

@ Battle Creek: North Bend Central VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Garden County VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Malcolm VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: North Platte VS Bellevue West

@ Bennett County, SD: Gordon-Rushville VS Bennett County, SD

@ Blue Hill: Wood River VS Blue Hill

@ Boys Town: Heartland Christian, IA VS Boys Town

@ Centennial: Milford VS Centennial

@ Conestoga: Yutan VS Conestoga

@ Creighton: Winside VS Creighton

@ Diller-Odell: Lewiston VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Central City VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ East Butler: Hampton VS East Butler

@ Edgemont, SD: Morrill VS Edgemont, SD

@ Elkhorn North: Waverly VS Elkhorn North

@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek

@ Fairbury: Crete VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Franklin: Deshler VS Franklin

@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton

@ Gothenburg: Holdrege VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hershey: Ogallala VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: Exeter-Milligan VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Hitchcock County

@ Howells-Dodge: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Howells-Dodge

@ Johnson County Central: Louisville VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Tri County VS Johnson-Brock

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Friend VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lincoln Northeast: Columbus VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southeast: Grand Island VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Loomis: Ansley-Litchfield VS Loomis

@ McCook: Kearney Catholic VS McCook

@ Medicine Valley: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Giltner VS Meridian

@ Millard West: Omaha Marian VS Millard West

@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell

@ Mullen: Cody-Kilgore VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Parkview Christian VS Nebraska Christian

@ Norfolk: Fremont VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Seward VS Norris

@ North Central: St. Mary’s VS North Central

@ Northwest: Lexington VS Northwest

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Mead VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Kearney VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Mercy: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Omaha Mercy

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Elkhorn South VS Omaha South

@ Overton: Pleasanton VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Paxton: Maxwell VS Paxton

@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview

@ Plattsmouth: Falls City VS Plattsmouth

@ Raymond Central: Douglas County West VS Raymond Central

@ Riverside: Harvard VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Twin Loup VS Sandhills Valley

@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Shelby-Rising City: McCool Junction VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Shelton: Red Cloud VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Torrington, WY VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Kenesaw VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Wauneta-Palisade VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Superior VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Arapahoe VS Southwest

@ St. Edward: Burwell VS St. Edward

@ St. Paul: Arcadia/Loup City VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Elkhorn Valley VS Stuart

@ Sutton: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sutton

@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County Northeast: Ponca VS Tri County Northeast

@ Wakefield: Stanton VS Wakefield

@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa

@ Weeping Water: Nebraska Lutheran VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Cedar Catholic VS West Holt

@ West Monona, IA: Bancroft-Rosalie VS West Monona, IA

@ Whiting, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Whiting, IA

@ Wisner-Pilger: Wayne VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wray, CO: Chase County VS Wray, CO

@ York: Aurora VS York

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

