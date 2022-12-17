Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class

16 members graduated from Basic Recruit Class camp on Friday at the Capitol Building
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in today and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

“Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for the new troopers, but also for our agency as the next class of public servants joins the ranks. These troopers are well trained and ready to hit the road across our great state. We are proud for them to join our team as we continue to serve Nebraska.”

The 16 members of Camp 66 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Minnesota. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

”It’s incredible, there’s not going to be another moment like this, I can guarantee that,” said new Trooper Zachariah Sporer, “I just want to say thank you to everyone, to command staff, my fellow recruits, my family, my support system, it’s everything that’s gotten me through this.”

The 16 graduates of Camp 66 are:

-- Ethan Broker from Hayes Center, NE

-- Dylan Cramer from Merna, NE

-- Ashley Elrod from Omaha, NE

-- Clarissa Fitzgerald from Kearney, NE

-- Mark Fluckey from Omaha, NE

-- Anthony Franks from Roseville, MN

-- Steven Johnson from Waverly, NE

-- Logan Krein from Naperville, IL

-- Johnathon Lawrence from Ord, NE

-- Zachary Matthews from Neola, IA

-- Anthony McGlade from Clarinda, IA

-- Kailey Ortiz from Fleming, CO

-- Lazaro Pena from Grand Island, NE

-- Zachariah Sporer from Colorado Springs, CO

-- Justyn Stindt from Belleville, KS

-- Trysten Whitted from Gretna, NE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper
Heavy snow fell across the Panhandle into parts of north central Nebraska with lighter snow...
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in...
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
Seward woman sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes to IRS

Latest News

Lincoln Salvation Army workers and volunteers gear up for holiday giveaway next week
Salvation Army to hand out food, gifts
The Lincoln Salvation Army will give away hundreds of toys and bags of food next week
Salvation Army to give away toys, food, next week
Matt Talbot
The importance of end-of-year giving
16 members graduated from Basic Recruit Class camp on Friday at the Capitol Building
Nebraska State Patrol's 66th Recruit Class