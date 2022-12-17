Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in today and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

“Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for the new troopers, but also for our agency as the next class of public servants joins the ranks. These troopers are well trained and ready to hit the road across our great state. We are proud for them to join our team as we continue to serve Nebraska.”

The 16 members of Camp 66 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Minnesota. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

”It’s incredible, there’s not going to be another moment like this, I can guarantee that,” said new Trooper Zachariah Sporer, “I just want to say thank you to everyone, to command staff, my fellow recruits, my family, my support system, it’s everything that’s gotten me through this.”

The 16 graduates of Camp 66 are:

-- Ethan Broker from Hayes Center, NE

-- Dylan Cramer from Merna, NE

-- Ashley Elrod from Omaha, NE

-- Clarissa Fitzgerald from Kearney, NE

-- Mark Fluckey from Omaha, NE

-- Anthony Franks from Roseville, MN

-- Steven Johnson from Waverly, NE

-- Logan Krein from Naperville, IL

-- Johnathon Lawrence from Ord, NE

-- Zachary Matthews from Neola, IA

-- Anthony McGlade from Clarinda, IA

-- Kailey Ortiz from Fleming, CO

-- Lazaro Pena from Grand Island, NE

-- Zachariah Sporer from Colorado Springs, CO

-- Justyn Stindt from Belleville, KS

-- Trysten Whitted from Gretna, NE

