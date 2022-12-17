NU lands pair of in state commitments from Westside in same week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football continues to dominate the recruiting trail under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule and company secured two commitments this week from two of the top players in the state both out of Omaha Westside, Tristan Alvano and Jaylen Lloyd.

Alvano a kicker for the Warriors gained national attention after his record breaking performance in the Class A state title game. Alvano went 5 for 5 on field goals including a 50 yarder and a game winner from 45.

Lloyd is top athlete committing to Nebraska for both football and track and field. Lloyd played receiver for Westside finishing his 2022 season with 44 receptions for 784 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.