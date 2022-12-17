Stars take down Storm on teddy bear toss night

The Lincoln Stars hosted the Tri-City Storm on Friday at the Ice Box and the Stars won 4-3.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It was teddy bear toss night. Fans tossed stuffed animals onto the ice after the Stars first goal of the game. That first goal didn’t come until 15 minutes left in the second period from Henry Nelson.

The Stars went on to score three total goals in the second period to take the win over Tri-City.

