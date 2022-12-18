3 escaped chimpanzees recaptured in Sweden; 4 shot dead

FILE - A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday,...
FILE - A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. Three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a central Sweden animal park and roamed the closed Furuvik zoo north of Stockholm, have been put to sleep.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials at a Swedish zoo managed to get three chimpanzees who had broken out of their enclosure back into a secure space, but four others were shot dead.

The Furuvik zoo said in a statement Saturday that the surviving animals are now being looked after and one who is injured is receiving veterinary care.

The apes had escaped on Wednesday, with some of them making their way out of the monkey house where they lived. Officials were forced to shoot them because of the danger to the public. Two were shot in the zoo grounds and one was confirmed dead inside the monkey house. When keepers were finally able to get inside on Saturday, they found the body of a fourth chimp.

“What has happened is a great tragedy and a huge failure of us,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

“We all feel a huge sadness about what has happened and mourn our beloved chimps Linda, Torsten, Santino and Manda. ... We are very keen to get to the bottom of how this could have happened and the investigation may show where we have (failed) or if we could have acted differently.”

The zoo identified the surviving chimps as Selma, Maria-Magdalena and Tjobbe, and said Selma’s injuries were being treated.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s website, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

It is not the first time in recent months that animals have escaped from Swedish zoos. In October, a venomous king cobra escaped from its terrarium at a zoo in Sweden but returned by itself after a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
A sensory-friendly Santa holds a child on his lap at the Autism Family Network holiday party
Autism Family Network hosts holiday party
Children on the spectrum got a chance to meet Santa in a welcoming way Saturday
Sensory-friendly Christmas party for AFN
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold