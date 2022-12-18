High School basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 17th)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday Dec. 17th.
GIRLS SCORES:
Alma 57, Red Cloud 45
Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22
Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41
Arlington 59, Tekamah-Herman 47
Aurora 40, Northwest 34
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Battle Creek 29, West Holt 25
Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA 32
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72
Bishop LeBlond, MO 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 35
Blair 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 25
Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36
Cedar Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 36
Central Valley 40, CWC 27
Centura 60, Ord 42
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells-Dodge 24
Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29
East Butler 49, Mead 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Boyd County 43
Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17
Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44
Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 26
Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29
Homer 58, Lutheran High Northeast 52 (OT)
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15
Kearney 55, Papillion-LaVista 43
Lincoln East 47, Omaha Marian 36
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39
Louisville 36, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32
Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41
McCook 43, Holdrege 29
McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31
Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40
Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71
Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55
Mitchell 36, Morrill 23
Niobrara/Verdigre 80, Creighton 34
North Platte 54, Norfolk 41
North Platte St. Patrick’s 39, Maxwell 29
Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8
Ogallala 53, Gering 45
Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27
Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha Buena Vista 24
Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44
Pender 51, Stanton 22
Santee 69, Wakpala, SD 43
Sidney 70, Alliance 36
South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48
Southern 48, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30
Superior 57, Centennial 52
Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31
Tiospa Zina, SD 50, Omaha Nation 45
Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 30
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38
Wayne 70, O’Neill 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35
Wood River 57, Gibbon 19
BOYS SCORES:
Alma 33, Red Cloud 30
Amherst 51, Adams Central 36
Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48
Aurora 55, Northwest 31
Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54 (OT)
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 45
Bennington 61, Bellevue East 49
Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52 (OT)
Centennial 49, Superior 39
Central Valley 51, CWC 46
Centura 51, Ord 35
Cornerstone Christian 58, Elba 11
Crete 63, Palmyra 46
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Minden 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 37
Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 46
Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Glenwood, IA 69, Plattsmouth 48
Grand Island 54, Omaha South 46
Gretna 53, Lincoln Southeast 52
Harvard 46, Heartland Lutheran 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Osceola 43
Hershey 65, Kimball 51
Howells-Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25
Kearney 68, Elkhorn North 56
Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34
Lexington 70, Schuyler 41
Lincoln East 62, Creighton Preparatory School 60
Lincoln High 75, Omaha Westview 48
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central, IA 47
Lincoln Southwest 72, Millard West 65
Louisville 56, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33
Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36
McCook 89, Holdrege 79
McCool Junction 38, Heartland 34 (OT)
Mead 60, East Butler 30
Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 41
Mitchell 45, Morrill 23
Nebraska Christian 43, Sutton 41
North Platte 66, Norfolk 64 (OT)
North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Maxwell 27
Ogallala 72, Gering 47
Omaha Central 47, Millard South 45
Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 47
Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, SD 71
Omaha Northwest 69, Omaha Buena Vista 18
Omaha Westside 62, Lincoln Pius X 52
Pender 70, Stanton 67 (2 OT)
Platteview 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 47
Pleasanton 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 55
Sandhills Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Santee 75, Wakpala, SD 67
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA 63, Omaha Burke 46
Shelton 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 52
St. Paul 43, Broken Bow 42
St. Thomas More, SD 60, Scottsbluff 49
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Vermillion, SD 54, Crofton 24
Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33
Wayne 57, O’Neill 52
Wood River 50, Gibbon 32
