High School basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 17th)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday Dec. 17th.

GIRLS SCORES:

Alma 57, Red Cloud 45

Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41

Arlington 59, Tekamah-Herman 47

Aurora 40, Northwest 34

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Battle Creek 29, West Holt 25

Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA 32

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72

Bishop LeBlond, MO 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 35

Blair 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36

Cedar Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 36

Central Valley 40, CWC 27

Centura 60, Ord 42

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells-Dodge 24

Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29

East Butler 49, Mead 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Boyd County 43

Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17

Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44

Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 26

Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29

Homer 58, Lutheran High Northeast 52 (OT)

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15

Kearney 55, Papillion-LaVista 43

Lincoln East 47, Omaha Marian 36

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39

Louisville 36, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32

Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41

McCook 43, Holdrege 29

McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31

Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40

Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71

Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55

Mitchell 36, Morrill 23

Niobrara/Verdigre 80, Creighton 34

North Platte 54, Norfolk 41

North Platte St. Patrick’s 39, Maxwell 29

Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8

Ogallala 53, Gering 45

Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27

Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha Buena Vista 24

Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44

Pender 51, Stanton 22

Santee 69, Wakpala, SD 43

Sidney 70, Alliance 36

South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48

Southern 48, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30

Superior 57, Centennial 52

Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31

Tiospa Zina, SD 50, Omaha Nation 45

Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 30

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38

Wayne 70, O’Neill 33

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35

Wood River 57, Gibbon 19

BOYS SCORES:

Alma 33, Red Cloud 30

Amherst 51, Adams Central 36

Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48

Aurora 55, Northwest 31

Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54 (OT)

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 45

Bennington 61, Bellevue East 49

Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52 (OT)

Centennial 49, Superior 39

Central Valley 51, CWC 46

Centura 51, Ord 35

Cornerstone Christian 58, Elba 11

Crete 63, Palmyra 46

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Minden 49

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 37

Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 46

Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Glenwood, IA 69, Plattsmouth 48

Grand Island 54, Omaha South 46

Gretna 53, Lincoln Southeast 52

Harvard 46, Heartland Lutheran 44

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Osceola 43

Hershey 65, Kimball 51

Howells-Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25

Kearney 68, Elkhorn North 56

Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34

Lexington 70, Schuyler 41

Lincoln East 62, Creighton Preparatory School 60

Lincoln High 75, Omaha Westview 48

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central, IA 47

Lincoln Southwest 72, Millard West 65

Louisville 56, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33

Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36

McCook 89, Holdrege 79

McCool Junction 38, Heartland 34 (OT)

Mead 60, East Butler 30

Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 41

Mitchell 45, Morrill 23

Nebraska Christian 43, Sutton 41

North Platte 66, Norfolk 64 (OT)

North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Maxwell 27

Ogallala 72, Gering 47

Omaha Central 47, Millard South 45

Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 47

Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, SD 71

Omaha Northwest 69, Omaha Buena Vista 18

Omaha Westside 62, Lincoln Pius X 52

Pender 70, Stanton 67 (2 OT)

Platteview 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 47

Pleasanton 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 55

Sandhills Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 33

Santee 75, Wakpala, SD 67

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA 63, Omaha Burke 46

Shelton 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 52

St. Paul 43, Broken Bow 42

St. Thomas More, SD 60, Scottsbluff 49

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Sandhills/Thedford 39

Vermillion, SD 54, Crofton 24

Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33

Wayne 57, O’Neill 52

Wood River 50, Gibbon 32

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP: Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
A large grass fire broke out on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge in...
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night

Latest News

HS Basketball highlights Dec. 17th
HS Basketball scores and highlights Dec. 17th
Lloyd and Alvano commit to Nebraska
NU lands pair of in state commitments from Westside in same week
Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska
Lloyd commits to Nebraska
Nebraska falls to Kansas State
Huskers fall at Kansas State