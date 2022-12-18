Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city

The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association delivered meal boxes to families across the city on Saturday.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Most of the time, when a fire engine rolls up to a Lincoln home, it’s because something went wrong: a structure fire or medical emergency.

But on Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association flipped that script and rolled out as bearers of gifts and good news--delivering meal boxes to families all across Lincoln.

”We’ve gone through this pandemic with COVID,” said Chad Walter, president of the Lincoln Firefighters Benefit Association. “Now we’re dealing with inflation and everyone has a different story, but the end part is that we all need a little help every now and then.”

In total, crews handed out 25 meal boxes put together by Hy-Vee. The Benefit Association identifies recipients based off need. They often deliver to families they’ve seen throughout the year, meaning those who’ve faced fires or medical emergencies. Money from the Association’s dues pay for the boxes.

”This just kind of completes the circle and it makes us know, and it hopefully lets the citizens know, too, that we’re all just one big community,” said Alan Crist, a fire captain.

