Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While still below average for this time of year, temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday. It will be a quiet and sunny end to the weekend. Things change as we head into next week, as a series of weather systems bring the chance for snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the 1011 region.

Sunday looks like it is likely to be the warmest of the next 7 days... but high temperatures will still remain below average for most areas. High temperatures will top out generally in the upper 20s to low 40s. Temperatures will be coldest in the north and warmest in the south. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in northern and central areas in the morning but should dissipate by early afternoon. The rest of Nebraska will see mostly sunny skies for the morning and through the early afternoon. We could see some high-level clouds build into southern Nebraska for the second half of the day, but overall, we should see more sunshine than clouds. Through the overnight hours we will see increasing cloud cover throughout the state and low temperatures will be between 5 below zero to the mid 20s.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Monday Moring Lows
Monday Moring Lows(KOLN)

Monday will bring colder temperatures and the chance for snow ahead of a cold front, primarily in southeastern Nebraska. High temperatures will remain below average and be several degrees colder than Sunday. Highs will span the single digits to mid 30s. We will generally see cloudy skies throughout the day. The chance for snow in southeastern Nebraska will likely be confined to areas south of the I-80 corridor and start early Monday morning, continuing through the early afternoon hours. There is likely to be little to some accumulation with this system. As of today, it looks like areas of southeastern Nebraska could see a trace to two inches of snow on Monday.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Monday Snow Potential
Monday Snow Potential(KOLN)

Cloud cover will decrease through the overnight and paired with a cold northerly breeze between 10-15 mph and the passing of the cold front... low temperatures will drop like a ROCK. Lows will likely span 10 below to just above 0.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

As we look ahead to the remainder of the week... bitterly cold to dangerously cold wind chills are possible as artic air seeps into the 1011 region. A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect late Monday night through Friday afternoon for portions of western and central Nebraska. Please make sure to make appropriate accommodations for livestock, pets, loved ones etc. in order to stay safe in these conditions.

Late Monday Night through Friday Afternoon
Late Monday Night through Friday Afternoon(KOLN)

Generally quiet but cold conditions are expected for Tuesday. Another system will bring the chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday. By the time the associated cold front moves through by Thursday morning, artic air will filter into the region... causing temperatures to hit the polar plunge for the remainder of the week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

